RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) – A man was found shot to death in a truck in a residential neighborhood in Riverside early Wednesday morning.
Riverside police officers dispatched to reports of gunshots just before 2:30 a.m. discovered the victim in a pickup truck at Gould Street and Crest Avenue. The rear windshield has been shattered.
He died at the scene. His name was not released.
There was no description of the suspect or a motive. The circumstances of the shooting were unclear. Investigators are not sure if the shooting was gang-related.