LONG BEACH (CBSLA) – Free tax preparation assistance to families who make $58,000 a year or less, low-income students, elderly residents, non- residents, and those with limited English proficiency is available from the College of Business students at California State University, Long Beach, though April 9.

The free service is part of the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance clinic, a IRS-sponsored program. Student volunteers filed state and federal tax returns during virtual interviews that resulted in more than $700,000 in refunds last year, according to a release from California State University, Long Beach.

“VITA is win-win for our students and the community,” Professor Sudha Krishnan, faculty advisor for the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program, said. “The students get hands-on experience while also helping those in the community who often do not have the disposable income to pay for a professional tax preparer.”

The free assistance is available for walk-in and drop-off services. No appointments are necessary. All clients are required to complete a COVID pre-screening form before coming to campus. Those wanting to use the service are asked to visit Room 243 in the College of Business Building.

The service is provided Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

An in-person tax day is available on March 12 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. that includes assistance for clients with an Individual Taxpayer Identification Number instead of a Social Security number.

Participants must have the following original documents:

— Government issued photo ID or driver’s license.

— Original Social Security card or documents of individual taxpayer identification number.

— All W-2s and 1099s (if any).

— Other income and expense information.

— Total tuition fees and expenses paid (form 1098-T).

— Total expenses paid for child’s daycare if any.

— Daycare or dependent care provider’s address, phone and SSN or EIN.

— Bank account and routing number for direct deposit of refund.

— Last year’s tax return is helpful, but not required.

— To file taxes electronically for a married-filing-joint tax return, both spouses must be present to sign the required forms.