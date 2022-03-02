LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Temperatures across SoCal were unseasonable warm Wednesday ahead of a “massive cool down” set to enter the area Thursday, bringing rain and mountain snow.
Two weather systems are expected to bring et conditions to the area starting Thursday and continuing through the weekend.
“Clouds will be on the increase on Thursday and there will be a massive cool down,” according to the National Weather Service. “Rain is likely Thursday night and Friday morning, along with mountain snow and a slight chance of thunderstorms.”
On Saturday, an even colder system is forecasted to move in bringing "another chance of showers to the area."
Rainfall totals are supposed to be relatively low, with most areas receiving a quarter- to three-quarters of an inch of rain.
Forecasters say the San Gabriel Mountains could get slightly more rain.
