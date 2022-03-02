WOODLAND HILLS (CBSLA) — Burglary and home invasion suspects led authorities on a high-speed chase nearly hitting some vehicles on the southbound 101 freeway.
The pursuit began with the Ventura County Sheriff's Department but was turned over to the Los Angeles Police Department when the suspect entered Woodland Hills.
The vehicle hit speeds as fast as 130mph while on the 101 freeway. The driver could be seen swerving in out of lanes and blowing through red lights when they entered surface streets.
At times, the vehicle hit speeds as fast as 100 mph while on the surface streets. The driver sideswiped one vehicle on the corner of Hayvenhurst Avenue and Victory Boulevard in Lake Balboa and almost crashed into several other vehicles.
Four suspects bailed out the white sedan on the corner of Gaviota Avenue and Victory Boulevard in Lake Balboa. They continued to flee from police while jumping through yards.
Police apprehended two of the four suspects shortly after.