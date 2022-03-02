RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) – Authorities are searching for the driver of a pickup truck who sped away after hitting and killing a boy while he was bicycling in Riverside Tuesday night.
The collision occurred at 9:30 p.m. at the intersection of Main and Poplar streets, according to Riverside police.
The boy died at the scene. He was not immediately identified.
According to police, a pickup truck was traveling south on Main Street when it struck the boy as he was bicycling north on Main, in the middle of the roadway. The driver of the pickup then fled.
The exact circumstances of the crash were unclear. There was no word on whether the crash was captured on security video.