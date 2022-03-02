BAKERSFIELD (CBSLA) — The adoptive parents of two toddler brothers who were reported missing in December of 2020 in the Kern County community of California City have been charged with their murders.
The Kern County District Attorney’s Office announced in a news conference Wednesday morning that Trezell West and Jacqueline West were indicted by a grand jury in the murders of their adopted sons, 4-year-old Orrin and 3-year-old Orson.
Both were indicted on two counts each of second-degree murder and willful cruelty to a child, along with one misdemeanor count of false report of an emergency.
They were arrested by Bakersfield police at about 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Orrin and Orson were first reported missing by their parents in California City on Dec. 21, 2020. The disappearance prompted a massive weeks-long search. Their bodies have never been found.
However, Kern County DA Cynthia Zimmer revealed Wednesday that investigators believe the two brothers were killed three months prior to being reported missing.
“This morning I’m saddened to announce that the investigation has revealed that Orrin and Orson West are deceased,” Zimmer said. “The investigation has also revealed that they died three months before their adoptive parents reported them missing.”
Zimmer would not disclose details on how investigators determined this or a possible motive in the slayings. The grand jury proceedings lasted about three months, and the jurors heard from more than 50 witnesses.
“The fact that law enforcement has not found their bodies does not preclude a murder prosecution,” Zimmer said.
The couple’s first court hearing is scheduled for Thursday.