ANAHEIM, Calif. (CBSLA/AP) — Trevor Zegras scored a power-play goal with 21.6 seconds remaining to give the Anaheim Ducks a 4-3 win over the Boston Bruins on Tuesday night.

The young phenom Zegras finished with one goal and one assist.

Rickard Rakell, Isac Lundestrom and Adam Henrique scored in the first period, and John Gibson made 31 saves for the Ducks, who had lost their last two games and five of the past seven in regulation.

Rakell banged in the rebound of Ryan Getzlaf’s shot on a power play to put the Ducks up 1-0 6:33 into the game. It was Rakell’s 153rd goal, tying Steve Rucchin for fifth in franchise history. Rakell’s fifth power-play goal ended a 0-for-9 stretch with the man-advantage over Anaheim’s previous three games.

Anaheim struck twice in the final 2:07 of the first period to take a 3-1 lead. Lundestrom’s 13th goal put the Ducks back in front, pouncing on a Cam Fowler rebound after a swarming forecheck created a turnover, before Henrique finished off an odd-man rush with 56.7 left for the two-goal advantage. Henrique has scored at least 10 goals in 11 consecutive seasons.

Nick Foligno and Brandon Carlo each had a goal and an assist for the Bruins, who had their five-game winning streak halted. David Pastrnak also scored, and Linus Ullmark allowed four goals on 28 shots. Ullmark allowed three goals in the first period for the first time in 27 starts this season. Pastrnak has five goals and four assists during a six-game point streak.

Boston had allowed just one goal in the first period during its previous five games and had never trailed after 20 minutes.

Carlo cut it to 3-2 with 8:45 left in the second when Gibson couldn’t handle his shot from the blue line through traffic and it trickled in.

Pastrnak tied it 3-all 1:52 into the third period when his one-timer deflected off both Anaheim defenseman Brendan Guhle and center Sam Carrick.

Zegras won it on a wrist shot from the left circle, with Sonny Milano setting a crucial screen, after Charlie McAvoy had been called for hooking.

The Ducks will face the Las Vegas Golden Knights on Friday.

