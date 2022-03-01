LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — An 81-year-old man last seen in the Broadway-Manchester area of Los Angeles has been found safe, authorities announced Tuesday.
Natalio Escobedo was reported missing after being last seen at approximately 12 p.m. Saturday in the area of West 87th Street and South Broadway and is believed to be on foot.
On Tuesday, CHP announced Escobedo had been found safe, and the Silver Alert was deactivated.
No further details were released.
