LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Maksim Chmerkovskiy, a pro on “Dancing with the Stars” who has been in Ukraine since the Russian invasion began, is planning to evacuate the country.

In an Instagram video Monday, the 42-year-old Chmerkovskiy disclosed that he was planning on making his way towards the border. The 42-year-old has been in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv throughout the war.

“I’m going to try to make my way out,” Chmerkovskiy said. “I’m going to try to try to start getting towards the border. I have options. My options are better than most people’s unfortunately. But I’m a little nervous, to be honest with you, but I think it’s going to be alright.”

He did not provide a timetable for his departure. He also revealed that he was briefly arrested by police, but did not elaborate. Ukraine is under martial law and Kyiv was under a curfew order from Saturday to Monday.

“At one point I got arrested, like a foot outside of here, but again, all good, I promise,” he said. “But again, the least traumatizing moment in this whole thing as far as Ukraine is concerned.”

A large contingent of the Russian military is making its way to Kyiv. According to CBS News, satellite images Tuesday showed a 40-mile-long Russian military convoy approaching the city.