LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — On Tuesday, the Los Angeles Police Commission changed its policy on “pretextual stops” requiring officers to justify why someone was stopped on their body cameras.

If they cannot, justify why a traffic or other minor violation escalates into a criminal investigation they will be disciplined — beginning with additional training.

Commission President William Briggs claimed that findings from the Office of the Inspector General led to the commission requesting the department to change its policy. According to the OIG report, pretextual stops in 2019 had “pretty substantial racial disparities” with very few of them leading to any evidence of serious crimes or arrests The Los Angeles Police Department defines a pretextual stop as one in which officers conducting a minor traffic or code violation escalate it into an investigation of a more serious crime unrelated to the initial violation.

“Those pretextual stops do not result in guns being taken off the streets, those pretextual stops do not result in curtailing murders and curtailing shootings,” said Briggs. “There is no data that anyone can point to that establishes that pretextual stops curtail violent crime in our city.”

Briggs added that data for the Racial and Identity Profiling Act supported his claim.

According to the updated policy, officers can use their “training, experience and expertise” to justify why they initiated the stuff. The policy prohibits officers from initiating pretextual stops from a “mere hunch or generalized characteristics,” including race. Violating the policy will result in escalating punishments with every penalty each beginning with counseling and retraining.