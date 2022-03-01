ENCINO (CBSLA) – Firefighters were battling a structure fire at 5130 N. Yarmouth Ave. in Encino.
According to officials with the Los Angeles Fire Department, two additional task forces were requested, while crews were in defensive mode on the two-story garden style home. Firefighters have since gotten the fire under control.
It was unclear what started the fire. So far, no injuries have been reported.
LAFD Alert-KNOCKDOWN Encino Structure Fire 5130 N Yarmouth Av MAP: https://t.co/RwbKLUuq7O FS83; DETAILS: https://t.co/fuFwX9DIiI
— LAFD (@LAFD) March 1, 2022