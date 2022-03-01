DEVELOPING:Huge Russian Convoy Closes In On Ukraine's Capital
By CBSLA Staff
ENCINO (CBSLA) – Firefighters were battling a structure fire at 5130 N. Yarmouth Ave. in Encino.

According to officials with the Los Angeles Fire Department, two additional task forces were requested, while crews were in defensive mode on the two-story garden style home. Firefighters have since gotten the fire under control.

It was unclear what started the fire. So far, no injuries have been reported.

 