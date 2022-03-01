DEVELOPING:Huge Russian Convoy Nears Ukraine's Capital
By CBSLA Staff
West Hills

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A driver slammed into several parked cars in a West Hills neighborhood early Tuesday morning, leaving a trail of damage and debris.

March 1, 2022. (OC Hawk)

The crash occurred in the 6800 block of Sunset Ridge Court at about 3 a.m.

Security video captured the violent moment the speeding driver lost control and screeched into three parked cars.

Footage from the scene showed two people, believed to be the driver and a passenger, being taken to local hospitals by ambulance. Their conditions were not confirmed.

Los Angeles police told CBSLA that they are investigating whether alcohol was a factor. No names were released.