LAKE FOREST (CBSLA) — The Orange County Sheriff’s Department released bodycam footage from the deputy-involved shooting where a suspect was shot in the head inside of a Lake Forest Walmart.
On Jan. 19 at about 9:40 p.m., deputies responded to the report of "suspicious circumstance at the Walmart on Towne Centre Drive in Foothill Ranch. According to the OCSD, deputies confronted the people suspected of returning items with fraudulent receipts which is when they encountered 30-year-old Ernest Aguilar. The interaction began cordially however, when deputies began to detain Aguilar they spotted a knife and attempted to handcuff the suspect.
Aguilar resisted, forcing three deputies and a civilian to wrestle him down. During the struggle, Aguilar brandished a handgun. A civilian warned authorities that Aguilar was armed after which deputies fired and struck the 30-year-old in the head.
He was transported to the hospital and survived. Aguilar has since been moved to jail and charged with three counts of assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer. Aguilar also had outstanding warrants at the time of the shooting.
The other suspects who fled the scene, a man and a woman, were detained in Midway City 20 miles away.