LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Two Ventura County Sheriff’s detectives were hospitalized after being exposed to an unknown substance while conducting an investigation in the San Fernando Valley community of Reseda Tuesday morning.
The exposure occurred sometime before 8 a.m. in the area of Sherman Way and Calvin Avenue while the two detectives were serving a warrant for an investigation into a commercial burglary which had occurred back in January, the sheriff’s office confirmed to CBSLA.
Both detectives were taken to a hospital for evaluation. Their conditions were not confirmed.
The substance they were exposed to was still unknown and the circumstances leading up to the exposure were unclear. There was no word on whether any arrests were made.
The L.A. Police Department was also on scene assisting in the case.