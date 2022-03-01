LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — One person was burned Tuesday in a house fire in the Hyde Park area that may have been the result of an explosion.
Reports of the fire in the 3100 block of West 78th Street were called in to the Los Angeles Fire Department at 8:03 a.m. Firefighters arrived to find a two-story single-family home with smoke showing, according to LAFD spokeswoman Margaret Stewart.
The fire was out within 15 minutes, but a detached garage with "obvious signs of an explosion" was found, Stewart said.
At least one person was found in the home with burn injuries, but Stewart said that person is not cooperating with firefighters and paramedics for evaluation.
The cause of the possible explosion were not known, and LAFD arson investigators are en route to the scene. Building and Safety is responding to the location to check the building’s structural integrity, and SoCal Gas is also on its way to assist in the investigation.