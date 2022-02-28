LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Authorities sought the public’s help Monday in locating an 81-year-old man last seen in the Broadway-Manchester area of Los Angeles.
Natalio Escobedo was last seen at approximately 12 p.m. Saturday in the area of West 87th Street and South Broadway and is believed to be on foot.
Escobedo is described as a Hispanic man standing 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighing 190 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.
He was last seen wearing a tan hat, navy blue slacks, a navy blue buttoned shirt and light brown work boots.
Anyone who sees Escobedo or knows of his whereabouts was asked to call 911.
The Silver Alert program was established by the CHP to issue and coordinate alerts involving the unexplained or suspicious disappearance of elderly, developmentally disabled or cognitively impaired individuals.