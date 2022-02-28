McCollum, Pelicans Roll To 123-95 Win Over Reeling Lakers CJ McCollum scored 22 points, Jonas Valanciunas and Brandon Ingram added 19 apiece and the New Orleans Pelicans rolled to a 123-95 victory over the reeling Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday night.

Sorokin's 5th Shutout Leads Islanders To 4-0 Win Over Ducks Casey Cizikas had a goal and an assist, Ilya Sorokin made 34 saves for his fifth shutout of the season and the New York Islanders defeated the Anaheim Ducks 4-0 on Sunday night.

Jackson Scores 26 Points, Clippers Outlast Rockets 99-98Houston led by 13 points in the first half and was up nine early in the fourth before the Clippers used a big run to take the lead. The teams exchanged leads several times after that before Los Angeles closed it out late to extend its winning streak to three games.