LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Huge flames engulfed a vacant home in Sherman Oaks early Monday morning.
The greater-alarm fire was reported at 5:39 a.m. at a two-story home in the 5400 block of Nagle Avenue, near the intersection of Chandler Boulevard and Fulton Avenue.
Sky2 was over the scene as huge flames emanated from the home and black smoke billowed into the air. The blaze collapsed the roof and the floor was burned out.
The house appears to have been undergoing renovations or have been newly built, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported. It was unoccupied and there were no injuries.
No nearby homes were threatened. There was no word on a cause. The LAFD Arson and Counter-Terrorism Section is investigating.