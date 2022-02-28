DEVELOPING:
Ukraine Seeks 'Immediate Ceasefire' In First Direct Talks With Russia As Onslaught Continues
Menu
Sports
Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers News And Updates From CBS 2 And KCAL 9
Clippers
Los Angeles Clippers News And Updates From CBS 2 And KCAL 9
Raiders
Dodgers
Los Angeles Dodgers News And Updates From CBS 2 And KCAL 9
Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers News And Updates From CBS 2 And KCAL 9
Angels
Los Angeles Angels Of Anaheim News And Updates From CBS 2 And KCAL 9
Rams
Los Angeles Rams News And Updates From CBS 2 And KCAL 9
Kings
Los Angeles Kings News And Updates From CBS 2 And KCAL 9
Ducks
Anaheim Ducks News And Updates From CBS 2 And KCAL 9
PGA Tour
College Sports
High School
Video
All Videos
Seen On TV
2 On Your Side
Veterans' Voices
Ppl Making A Difference
S.T.E.A.M. Series
Best Of
Best Of
Best Of Orange County
Travel
More
Travel
Podcasts
Contests
CBS+
News
All News
LA News
Local News And Video For LA, Orange County, And Southern California
Business
Consumer
Entertainment
HealthWatch
CBS2 Investigates
CBS+
Offbeat
STEAM
2 On Your Side
Latest News
Home Values Skyrocket In Desert Communities, San Joaquin Valley
Association of Realtors Chief Economist Lawrence Yun breaks down the findings showing prices jumping as much as 84% in Landers.
Man In North Hollywood Dies After Getting Trapped Under A Trailer
The Los Angeles Fire Department was able to free the man from underneath the trailer however he was "beyond medical help" and died at the scene.
News Videos
People Making A Difference
Sports
All Sports
Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers News And Updates From CBS 2 And KCAL 9
Clippers
Los Angeles Clippers News And Updates From CBS 2 And KCAL 9
Raiders
Dodgers
Los Angeles Dodgers News And Updates From CBS 2 And KCAL 9
Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers News And Updates From CBS 2 And KCAL 9
Angels
Los Angeles Angels Of Anaheim News And Updates From CBS 2 And KCAL 9
Rams
Los Angeles Rams News And Updates From CBS 2 And KCAL 9
Kings
Los Angeles Kings News And Updates From CBS 2 And KCAL 9
Ducks
Anaheim Ducks News And Updates From CBS 2 And KCAL 9
PGA Tour
College Sports
High School
Latest Sports
McCollum, Pelicans Roll To 123-95 Win Over Reeling Lakers
CJ McCollum scored 22 points, Jonas Valanciunas and Brandon Ingram added 19 apiece and the New Orleans Pelicans rolled to a 123-95 victory over the reeling Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday night.
Sorokin's 5th Shutout Leads Islanders To 4-0 Win Over Ducks
Casey Cizikas had a goal and an assist, Ilya Sorokin made 34 saves for his fifth shutout of the season and the New York Islanders defeated the Anaheim Ducks 4-0 on Sunday night.
Jackson Scores 26 Points, Clippers Outlast Rockets 99-98
Houston led by 13 points in the first half and was up nine early in the fourth before the Clippers used a big run to take the lead. The teams exchanged leads several times after that before Los Angeles closed it out late to extend its winning streak to three games.
More Chargers
Chargers
CBS+
Latest Entertainment News From ViacomCBS
ViacomCBS Announces New Company Name: Paramount
ViacomCBS announced Tuesday that the company will become known as Paramount.
Julie Chen Moonves Talks New Season Of ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ And Reveals Her Favorite To Win
Season 3 of 'Celebrity Big Brother' returns February 2nd to CBS. We spoke to host Julie Chen Moonves about the show, the houseguests and what to expect!
Go Inside The Revamped Celebrity Big Brother House
What has 94 cameras, 113 microphones and 11 celebrities inside competing for $250,000? It's the new Celebrity Big Brother House! Get a tour inside of the house here.
Ready To Restart The Race: Phil Keoghan Talks About The Return Of 'The Amazing Race' After A 19-Month "Pit Stop"
'The Amazing Race' host and executive producer, Phil Keoghan talks about the return to season 33, what's different and what to expect!
Preview: 'The Amazing Race' Begins 33rd Season On CBS
"The Amazing Race" returns to CBS Wednesday night for a historic 33rd season that begins in London, England.
Preview: Sophia Bush & Jason Isaacs Star In CBS Drama 'Good Sam'
Sophia Bush & Jason Isaacs star in a new medical drama, which premieres Wednesday night on CBS.
Video
All Videos
Seen On TV
2 On Your Side
Veterans' Voices
Ppl Making A Difference
S.T.E.A.M. Series
Videos On Demand
S.T.E.A.M.
CBS News Los Angeles On Demand
2 On Your Side
Veterans' Voices
People Making A Difference
Weather
Contests/More
Station Info
CBS2/KCAL9
Contests
Advertise
News Tips
2OnYourSide Tips
Podcasts
Podcasts
CBS LA Podcast
Have A News Tip? Let Us Know!
Seen On TV
CBSLA App
CBS+
CBS News Los Angeles
Watch Now
Home Values Skyrocket In Desert Communities, San Joaquin Valley
By
CBSLA Staff
February 28, 2022 at 5:52 pm
Filed Under:
Home Prices
,
Joshua Tree
,
San Joaquin Valley
CBSLA
Staff
More from
CBSLA Staff