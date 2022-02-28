DEVELOPING:Ukraine Seeks 'Immediate Ceasefire' In First Direct Talks With Russia As Onslaught Continues
By CBSLA Staff
SOUTH LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Los Angeles Fire Department units were on the scene of a fire at a vacant one-story building on S. Main St. in South Los Angeles.

The fire broke out around 6 p.m. Monday.

By 6:27 p.m. firefighters reported the blaze had been extinguished.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates). 