SOUTH LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Los Angeles Fire Department units were on the scene of a fire at a vacant one-story building on S. Main St. in South Los Angeles.
The fire broke out around 6 p.m. Monday.
By 6:27 p.m. firefighters reported the blaze had been extinguished.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
(This is a developing story. Check back for updates).