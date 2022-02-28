BURBANK (CBSLA) — The Walt Disney Co. will temporarily stop releasing its films in Russia in light of Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, the company announced Monday.
“Given the unprovoked invasion of Ukraine and the tragic humanitarian crisis, we are pausing the release of theatrical films in Russia, including the upcoming `Turning Red’ from Pixar,” a Disney representative said in a statement.READ MORE: Authorities Searching For Arson Suspect In Venice
“We will make future business decisions based on the evolving situation.”READ MORE: Fire Consumes Building In South LA
The Burbank-based company also plans to seek ways to help refugees trying to flee Ukraine.
“Given the scale of the emerging refugee crisis, we are working with our NGO partners to provide urgent aid and other humanitarian assistance to refugees,” the company statement said.MORE NEWS: Home Values Skyrocket In Desert Communities, San Joaquin Valley
(© Copyright 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)