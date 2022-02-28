HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — Benedict Cumberbatch received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Monday, honoring a career that has brought him an Emmy and two best actor Oscar nominations.
J.J. Abrams and Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige joined Cumberbatch at the 11:30 a.m. ceremony located at 6918 Hollywood Boulevard.
Abrams directed Cumberbatch in the 2013 film, “Star Trek Into Darkness.”
Cumberbatch's star marks the 2,714th since the completion of the Walk of Fame in 1961.
He has portrayed Doctor Strange in six Marvel films including “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” set to be released May 6.
Cumberbatch received his second best actor Oscar nomination Feb. 8 for his portrayal in “The Power of the Dog.” In 2015, he received his first Oscar nomination for his role in “The Imitation Game.”
He has appeared in four other films that received best picture Oscar nominations — “1917,” “12 Years a Slave,” “War Horse” and “Atonement.”
The actor's other credits include "August: Osage County," "Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy," "The Other Boleyn Girl," "Black Mass" and all three films in "The Hobbit' series.
