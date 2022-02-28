VENICE (CBSLA) — The man is allegedly responsible for lighting several garbage fires in Venice on Feb. 26.
According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, the suspect is described as a 25-30-year-old African American man with an earring on his right ear. Authorities said that he is about 6 feet tall, 185 pounds, has a thin build and sports a thin mustache.
He was last seen wearing a Brown USS Iowa hat, white shirt with a blue graphic design, blue pants and black Croc shoes. He was also seen wearing a variety of jewelry such as a shell necklace, wrist bracelet and multiple rings.
LAFD believes that this man set several garbage fires on Flower Court between 6th and 7th Avenue before setting another series of fires on Paloma Court between Pacific Avenue and Speedway.
Those with information should call the Los Angeles Crime Stoppers Hotline at (800) 222-8477.
