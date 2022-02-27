LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A vehicle drove into a one-story home in West Hills causing considerable structural damage at around 8:30 p.m. Sunday.
The cause of the collision is unknown, but with Sky9 Chopper overhead the majority of the vehicle could be seen within the structure of the home on West Lull Street.
Both occupants of the vehicle sustained minor injuries, with one of the two being transported for treatment.
None of the residents of the home were injured, though the garage did sustain damage to its structural integrity.
LAFD Urban Search and Rescue teams were on the scene to evaluate the structure of the building, as well as L.A. Building and Safety Teams.