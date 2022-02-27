VAN NUYS (CBSLA) — Authorities were seeking for public assistance in locating a suspect in a fatal hit-and-run that occurred in Van Nuys Sunday morning.
A man, approximately 50-years-old, was killed after he was struck by a vehicle while outside of a marked crosswalk on Sepulveda Boulevard at around 4:15 a.m.
Los Angeles Police Department officials are now looking for both the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run, and another vehicle who witnessed the incident.
While they do not have information on the suspect’s vehicle, they believe that the driver of a Jeep Wrangler who stopped at the scene briefly before leaving.
When first responders arrived, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
The LAPD’s Valley Traffic Division urged anyone with information regarding the crash to call them at (818) 644-8114