FIFA Says Russia Must Play As 'Football Union of Russia' In Neutral Site; All-Out Ban Could Reportedly Be NextMuch like what the International Olympic Committee has done to Russia over state doping scandals, FIFA will refuse to refer to the the Russian national team as "Russia," instead they will be called "Football Union of Russia" or "RFU." Additionally, neither the flag nor the anthem of Russia will be used in matches where teams from the Football Union of Russia participate.