LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – As tensions continue to rise in Europe between Russia, Ukraine and members of the the United Nations, drivers in the Southland are feeling the effects of the war going on in Ukraine at the gas pump.

Once again, the price for a gallon of regular gasoline reached another record high on Sunday, according to the Auto Club of Southern California.

Drivers are now paying an average of $4.88 per gallon of regular unleaded gasoline, according to Doug Shupe of AAA Southern California.

As a result, two truck drivers are starting to see a trend.

“Maybe that’s why I’m doing lot of fuel calls at night,” two truck driver Keith Wyrick told CBSLA Reporter Tena Ezzeddine on Sunday. “Cause people can’t afford gas. I do 3-4 calls a night. Everybody wants gas.”

On average, drivers are paying nine cents more than they were last week at the pump. Twenty one cents more than last month and $1.14 more than one year ago.

“You’re paying what, almost 6-dollars a gallon,” Pablo Beramendi said. “So that’s pretty bad and I think the issue with Ukraine and Russia it’s only gonna get worse, unfortunately.”

The crisis in Ukraine certainly has an effect on gas prices locally.

Russia is the world’s largest exporter natural gas and second-largest exporter of oil behind Saudi Arabia, according to the Associated Press.

For Liora, a native of Kharkiv, Ukraine, the pain at the pump hurts. But she told Ezzeddine that things could be a lot worse.

“Dad’s are saying bye to their families to go to war so I’m very blessed to be here and if that’s paying for gas, its ok. I’m not one to complain,” she said.