PASADENA (CBSLA) — Pasadena Police Department officers were dispatched to the scene of a shooting Sunday evening.
The shooting was reported just after 5 p.m. on Washington Boulevard and Fair Oaks Avenue, and when authorities arrived they found one person suffering from multiple gunshot wound.
That person was transported to a nearby medical facility in unknown condition.
There was no suspect information available.
With Sky2 Chopper overhead, an investigation perimeter could be seen as officers canvassed the area.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.