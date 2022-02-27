BREAKING:Putin Puts Russia's Nuclear Forces On Alert As Fighting In Ukraine Continues
By CBSLA Staff
Filed Under:Pasadena Police Department, Shooting

PASADENA (CBSLA) — Pasadena Police Department officers were dispatched to the scene of a shooting Sunday evening.

The shooting was reported just after 5 p.m. on Washington Boulevard and Fair Oaks Avenue, and when authorities arrived they found one person suffering from multiple gunshot wound.

That person was transported to a nearby medical facility in unknown condition.

There was no suspect information available.

With Sky2 Chopper overhead, an investigation perimeter could be seen as officers canvassed the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for details. 