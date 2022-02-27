LADERA RANCH (CBSLA) — After several days of searching the Orange County Sheriff’s Department has asked for public assistance in locating a missing teenage girl.
Taylor Pantalemon, 16, was last seen on the evening February 21, and is believed to have left her house at some point during the night, as she was reported missing the next morning at 7:30 a.m.
A missing person poster created by Pantalemon’s family read, “Taylor is a cheerleader at OC All-Stars in California. She was in Vegas at Jamz and returned home Monday night. Her mom said good night to her and when she woke up in the AM, her daughter was gone. The living room window was open. Taylor does not have her phone.”
She is approximately 5 feet, 1 inch tall with dirty-blonde hair and brown eyes.
The sheriff’s department urged anyone with information regarding Pantalemon’s whereabouts to call them at (714) 647-7000.