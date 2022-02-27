MALIBU (CBSLA) — The Malibu Sheriff’s Department was dispatched to the scene of a three-car collision on Malibu Canyon Road that reportedly involved a pedestrian Sunday evening.
All southbound lanes of the road were closed at Pacific Coast Highway due to the collision, and there was no timetable available for when the lanes would be reopened.
A Lons Angeles County Fire Department report disclosed that none of the parties involved required medical transport, but there was no injury report available.
This is the second collision reported on Malibu Canyon Road in two days, after an 18-year-old woman was killed in a two-vehicle collision that injured six others Saturday evening.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.