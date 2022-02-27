Jackson Scores 26 Points, Clippers Outlast Rockets 99-98Houston led by 13 points in the first half and was up nine early in the fourth before the Clippers used a big run to take the lead. The teams exchanged leads several times after that before Los Angeles closed it out late to extend its winning streak to three games.

Larson Holds Off Dillon, Suarez For NASCAR Win At FontanaJust two races into the new year in the new car, Larson no longer has to wonder — although his path to victory included a fateful collision with furious teammate Chase Elliott on a wild day at Fontana.

MLB Lockout Talks Recess, Will Resume Monday As Deadline NearsWith one day left before Major League Baseball's deadline to salvage a March 31 start to the regular season, players and owners again met for the eighth straight day.