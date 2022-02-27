DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Los Angeles Fire Department crews were engaged with a Downtown L.A. structure fire Sunday evening.
The six-story building, located at South Main Street, was showing flames from at least the first floor.
When Sky9 Chopper arrived on scene, the building was revealed to be the Hotel Barclay.
Crews were engaged in an offensive attack as they worked to contain the blaze before spreading to additional floors and buildings in the surrounding area.
LAFD reported that the fire was knocked down after 38 minutes, with 74 firefighters on the scene. The report also disclosed that the was contained to the first floor, with smoke reaching both the second and third floors.
Firefighters remained on scene to conduct smoke removal operations on all six-floors of the building.
No injuries were reported.