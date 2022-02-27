An urban farm growing food is giving hope.

GrowGood Urban Farm

The GrowGood non-profit urban farm has been providing the Salvation Army Bell Shelter with food, therapy and jobs since 2011. This 1.5-acre farm is a source of produce for the kitchen feeding those who live at the shelter. In 2018, they harvested more than 9,000 pounds of food for the kitchen. However, the farm’s purpose is more than just growing food. It’s also a place for shelter residents to find a peaceful respite, a place to connect, and even a place to work.

The community is also welcome to get involved and get their hands in the dirt! Every first and third Tuesday and Saturday of the month, GrowGood offers volunteer sessions from 9am-Noon for those 12+ and older. Not only are you supporting the farm and the shelter, but you can also learn how food is grown, how compost is created and used, and enjoy the healing power of nature. Click here for details: https://www.grow-good.org/volunteer

GrowGood

5600 Rickenbacker Rd.

Bell, CA 90201

Info@grow-good.org