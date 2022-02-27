PANORAMA CITY (CBSLA) — Los Angeles Fire Department crews were engaged with a single-story structure fire in Panorama City on Sunday evening.
Several firefighters could be seen battling the blaze of what appeared to be a residence, as billowing smoke and flames escaped through the roofs.
The crews were engaged in an offensive attack on the flames as they worked to contain them within the structure and avoid damage to surrounding homes.
LAFD reported that the fire was knocked down just before 6:09 p.m., taking 29 firefighters just over 30 minutes to contain.
No injuries were reported.