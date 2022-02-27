RUBIDOUX (CBSLA) — Riverside County Fire Department crews were on the scene of a pallet yard fire in Riverside Sunday evening.
Huge plumes of smoke could be seen from the distance, as dumpsters, vehicles and hundreds of pallets caught fire at MTZ Pallet Solutions on Rubidoux Boulevard. Telephone poles also caught fire, burning through the electrical lines.
The windy conditions quickly pushed the fire throughout the yard, prompting fire officials to label the blaze as a 4 Alarm or Greater Alarm Fire.
Crews on hand were required to utilize a large amount of resources as they continued their fight.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.