THOUSAND OAKS (CBSLA) – A hero who helped save lives the night of the Borderline Bar & Grill shooting in Thousand Oaks lost his life Saturday when his motorcycle collided with a car in Newbury Park, according to the Thousand Oaks Acorn.
Matt Wennerstrom, who was 24-years-old, was inside of the Borderline Bar & Grill on a November 2018 night when a gunman opened fire.
Twelve people, including a Ventura County Sheriff’s sergeant, were killed that night including the gunman who took his own life.
Just before 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Ventura County sheriffs reported to West Lynn Road and East Kelly Road where Wennerstrom collided with a car.
Investigators announced Sunday they believe that Wennerstrom, who was riding in his motorcycle, was heading eastbound on Lynn when he collided with a vehicle.
Unfortunately, Wennerstrom was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Anyone with information is urged to call Ventura County Sheriff’s Office senior deputy Marcos Morenoat (805) 947-8289.