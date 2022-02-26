LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Officials have issued health warnings for ocean water use at three beaches in Los Angeles County due to bacterial levels exceeding health standards when last tested.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is cautioning residents to avoid swimming, surfing or playing in ocean waters at the following beaches:
— Mother’s Beach in Marina del Rey;
— Santa Monica Pier;
— Topanga Canyon Beach in Malibu.
The warnings were issued Friday.
Meanwhile, warnings were lifted for Malibu Point and Malibu Lagoon at Surfrider Beach, where recent sample results identified water quality levels within state standards.
Recorded information on beach conditions is available 24 hours a day on the county’s beach closure hotline at 1-800-525-5662. To view a map of impacted locations and for more information, visit PublicHealth.LACounty.gov/Beach/.