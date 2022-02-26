BREAKING:Battle For Kyiv Continues
CBS News Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
Filed Under:Los Angeles County Fire Department, Palmdale Fire, Water-Dropping Helicopter

PALMDALE (CBSLA) — Los Angeles County Firefighters were dispatched to the scene of a brush fire in Palmdale Saturday afternoon that reportedly burned over 60 acres of vegetation in the area.

The fire was first reported at around 2:30 p.m. on East Avenue M and North 50th Street; it took 50 firefighters about 90 minutes to completely contain the blaze, with the assistance of a water-dropping helicopter.

Multiple crews remained on the scene after the fire was extinguished to put out any hot spots.

Reports from LACFD disclosed that the fire was near a U.S. Air Force land and a military manufacturing plant.

There were no injuries reported.