PALMDALE (CBSLA) — Los Angeles County Firefighters were dispatched to the scene of a brush fire in Palmdale Saturday afternoon that reportedly burned over 60 acres of vegetation in the area.
The fire was first reported at around 2:30 p.m. on East Avenue M and North 50th Street; it took 50 firefighters about 90 minutes to completely contain the blaze, with the assistance of a water-dropping helicopter.
Multiple crews remained on the scene after the fire was extinguished to put out any hot spots.
Reports from LACFD disclosed that the fire was near a U.S. Air Force land and a military manufacturing plant.
There were no injuries reported.