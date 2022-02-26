SANTA MARGARITA (CBSLA) — Sheriff’s deputies from the Rancho Santa Margarita division of Orange County Sheriff’s Department were seeking public assistance in locating the man wanted for sexually assaulting a teenage girl Friday.
The assault reportedly occurred at around 6:30 p.m. on Friday evening, when the girl was walking on Santa Margarita Parkway near Antonio Parkway. The victim reported that she realized the suspect was following her after some time.
He sexually assaulted her before fleeing the scene southbound down Antonio Parkway.
After the assault, the victim continued to a nearby store where she called OCSD authorities.
Despite an extensive search of the area, that included K-9 Units, bloodhounds, helicopters and ground units, Sheriff's deputies were unable to locate the suspect.
Sergeant Ryan Anderson disclosed that the victim’s physical wounds were reported to be minor.
Investigators are looking to apprehend the suspect before he can assault another person. The victim was able to provide authorities with a description of the suspect, which they realized to the public Saturday.
The victim’s description of the man reports that he was a white male between 30 and 35-years-old, with blue/green eyes. He is somewhere between 5 foot, 11 inches and 6 foot, 1 inches, and weighs around 170 pounds.
When he assaulted her, he was wearing a black zip-up hooded sweatshirt with black skinny jeans and high-top shoes.
Authorities disclosed that they believe the assault was an isolated incident, and is unrelated to other reports of sexual assault in the area.
They urged anyone with information on the suspect’s identity or location to contact their Special Victims Detail at (714) 647-7419.