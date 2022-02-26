SOUTH LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A man was wounded in a shooting in South Los Angeles Saturday evening.
The shooting was reported at around 6:45 p.m. on Maple Avenue, and when authorities arrived they found an unconscious male suffering from at least one gunshot wound to the chest.
With Sky9 Chopper overhead, authorities could be seen setting up a crime scene for investigative purposes.
The victim was transported to a nearby hospital in unknown condition.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.