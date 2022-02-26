SOUTH LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – It has been eight months since an LAPD bomb squad truck containing tons of illegal fireworks exploded in South Los Angeles on East 27th street.

Although its been months since the explosion, houses nearby are still boarded up.

CBSLA Reporter Laurie Perez talked to residents who say they are not surprised with the new details from the Los Angeles Police Department Inspector General report, which said that officers ignored advice from experts on how to handle the tons of illegal fireworks that the department seized.

“This confirms what the community already knew. They didn’t care. They did not care and that’s why they did this,” Ron Gochez, a South LA community advocate said.

Warnings from the expert said that officers needed to break up the stash.

As a result, the big stash exploded, injuring 17 residents and 10 first responders.

22 homes, 13 businesses and 37 cars were damaged by the blast.

“It’s not just gross negligence, but criminal negligence when one of the most senior agents from the bomb squad was telling the rest of the LAPD it was a bad idea. That it was dangerous,” Gochez said. “And they just disregarded one of the most senior agents because this is South Central LA.”

Neglect that Gochez and other community advocates believe has continued.

“You see that building, there’s nobody there,” Hector Sanchez, a South Los Angeles resident said. “The other house there, the first house right there, it’s completely destroyed.”