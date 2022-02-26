LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The 53rd Annual NAACP Image Awards were held Saturday evening, though not in their traditional format.

The awards for music, television and other categories were announced via pre-telecast virtual ceremonies over the past five days, with the awards for the film industry coming during a two-hour televised special held in Anaheim at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium.

The NAACP Image Awards are held to honor “outstanding achievements and performances of people of color.”

Jennifer Hudson was awarded the show’s top honor Saturday, taking home the Entertainer of the Year award, as well as the best acting award for her role as Aretha Franklin in “Respect.”

She was one of five entertainers nominated for the award, along with Tiffany Haddish, Lil Nas X, Megan Thee Stallion and Regina King.

Also receiving awards on Saturday were Samuel L. Jackson, who was given Chairman’s Award for his public service and advocacy for social change and Nikole Hannah-Jones, who received a Social Justice Impact Award for her authoring of the Pulitzer Prize winning non-fiction,”The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story.”

Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, were also awarded the President’s Award, in recognition of their dedication to public service after the duo joined with the NAACP to present the inaugural NAACP-Archewell Digital Civil Rights Award to Safiya Noble, a UCLA professor of gender studies and African-American studies. The award recognizes “leaders creating transformational change — at the intersection of social justice and technology — to advance civil and human rights,” according to City News Service.

Mary J. Blige, who just performed during the halftime show at Super Bowl LVI, also performed during Saturday’s telecast of the awards show and was awarded for her performance on “Power Book II: Ghost” as Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series.

Full list of NAACP Image Award winners:

Entertainer of the Year

– Jennifer Hudson

Motion Picture Categories

Outstanding Motion Picture

– The Harder They Fall; Netflix

Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture

– Will Smith – King Richard; Warner Bros. Pictures

Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture

– Jennifer Hudson – Respect; Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures/United Artists Releasing

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture

– Daniel Kaluuya – Judas and the Black Messiah; Warner Bros. Pictures

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture

– Regina King – The Harder They Fall; Netflix

Outstanding Independent Motion Picture

– CODA; Apple TV+

Outstanding International Motion Picture

– 7 Prisoners; Netflix

Outstanding Breakthrough Performance in a Motion Picture

– Danny Boyd, Jr. – Bruised; Netflix

Outstanding Ensemble Cast in a Motion Picture

– The Harder They Fall; Netflix

Outstanding Animated Motion Picture

– Encanto; Walt Disney Studios

Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance – Motion Picture

– Letitia Wright – Sing 2; Universal Pictures

Outstanding Short-Form – Live Action

– When The Sun Sets (Lakutshon’ Ilanga); Universal Pictures

Outstanding Short-Form – Animated

– Us Again; Walt Disney Animation Studios

Outstanding Breakthrough Creative – Motion Picture

– Jeymes Samuel – The Harder They Fall; Netflix

Television + Streaming Categories

Outstanding Comedy Series

– Insecure; HBO

Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series

– Anthony Anderson – `black-ish; ABC

Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series

– Issa Rae – Insecure; HBO

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

– Deon Cole – `black-ish; ABC

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

– Natasha Rothwell – Insecure; HBO

Outstanding Drama Series

– Queen Sugar; OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network

Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series

– Sterling K. Brown – This is Us; NBC

Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series

– Angela Bassett – 9-1-1; FOX

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

– Cliff “Method Man” Smith – Power Book II: Ghost; Starz

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

– Mary J. Blige – Power Book II: Ghost; Starz

Outstanding Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special

– Colin in Black & White; Netflix

Outstanding Actor in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special

– Kevin Hart – True Story; Netflix

Outstanding Actress in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special

– Taraji P. Henson – Annie Live!; NBC

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special

– Courtney B. Vance – Genius: Aretha; National Geographic

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special

– Regina Hall – Nine Perfect Strangers; Hulu

Outstanding News/Information – Series or Special

– The Reidout; MSNBC

Outstanding Talk Series

– Red Table Talk; Facebook Watch

Outstanding Reality Program, Reality Competition or Game Show – Series

– Wild ‘n Out; VH1

Outstanding Variety Show – Series or Special

– The Daily Show with Trevor Noah; Comedy Central

Outstanding Children’s Program

– Family Reunion; Netflix

Outstanding Performance by a Youth – Series, Special, Television Movie or Limited-Series

– Miles Brown – `black-ish; ABC

Outstanding Host in a Talk or News/Information (Series or Special) – Individual or Ensemble

– Jada Pinkett Smith, Adrienne Banfield-Norris, Willow Smith – Red Table Talk; Facebook Watch

Outstanding Host in a Reality/Reality Competition, Game Show or Variety (Series or Special) – Individual or Ensemble

– Trevor Noah – The Daily Show with Trevor Noah; Comedy Central

Outstanding Guest Performance

– Maya Rudolph – Saturday Night Live; NBC

Outstanding Animated Series

– We The People; Netflix

Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance – Television

– Cree Summer – Rugrats; Nickelodeon

Outstanding Short Form Series – Comedy or Drama

– Between the Scenes – The Daily Show; Comedy Central

Outstanding Short Form Series or Special – Reality/Nonfiction

– Lynching Postcards: Token of a Great Day; Paramount+

Outstanding Breakthrough Creative – Television

– Angel Kristi Williams – Colin in Black & White; Netflix

Recording Categories

Outstanding New Artist

– Saweetie – Best Friend feat. Doja Cat; ICY / Warner Records

Outstanding Male Artist

– Anthony Hamilton – Love Is The New Black; My Music Box LLC / BMG

Outstanding Female Artist

– Jazmine Sullivan – Heaux Tales; RCA Records

Outstanding Gospel/Christian Album

– Overcomer – Tamela Mann; Tillymann Music Group

Outstanding International Song

– Essence – Wizkid feat. Tems and Justin Bieber; RCA Records / Starboy / Sony Music International

Outstanding Music Video/Visual Album

– Essence – Wizkid feat. Tems; RCA Records / Starboy / Sony Music International

Outstanding Album

– Heaux Tales – Jazmine Sullivan; RCA Records

Outstanding Soundtrack/Compilation Album

– The Harder They Fall (The Motion Picture Soundtrack) – JAY-Z and Jeymes Samuel; Geneva Club / Roc Nation Records, LLC)

Outstanding Gospel/Christian Song

– Help Me – Tamela Mann feat. The Fellas; Tillymann Music Group

Outstanding Jazz Album – Instrumental

– Sounds from the Ancestors – Kenny Garrett; Mack Avenue Music Group

Outstanding Jazz Album – Vocal

– Generations – The Baylor Project; Be A Light

Outstanding Soul/R&B Song

– Pick Up Your Feelings – Jazmine Sullivan; RCA Records

Outstanding Hip Hop/Rap Song

– Fye Fye – Tobe Nwigwe feat. Fat Nwigwe; Tobe Nwigwe, LLC

Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration – Traditional

– Silk Sonic – Leave the Door Open; Atlantic / Aftermath

Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration – Contemporary

– Tobe Nwigwe feat. Fat Nwigwe – Fye Fye; Tobe Nwigwe, LLC

Documentary Categories

Outstanding Documentary – Film

– Barbara Lee: Speaking Truth to Power; Greenwich Entertainment

Outstanding Documentary – Television

– High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America; Netflix

Writing Categories

Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series

– Issa Rae – Insecure -“Everything’s Gonna Be, Okay?!”; HBO

Outstanding Writing in a Drama Series

– Davita Scarlett – The Good Fight – “And the Firm Had Two Partners*”; Paramount+

Outstanding Writing in a Television Movie or Special

– Abdul Williams – Salt-N-Pepa; Lifetime Movie Network

Outstanding Writing in a Motion Picture

– Shaka King, Will Berson, Kenny Lucas, Keith Lucas – Judas and the Black Messiah; Warner Bros. Pictures

Directing Categories

Outstanding Directing in a Comedy Series

– Bashir Salahuddin, Diallo Riddle – South Side – “Tornado”; HBO Max

Outstanding Directing in a Drama Series

– Barry Jenkins – The Underground Railroad – “Indiana Winter”; Amazon Studios

Outstanding Directing in a Television Movie or Special

– Kenny Leon – Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia; Lifetime

Outstanding Directing in a Motion Picture

– Shaka King – Judas and the Black Messiah; Warner Bros. Pictures

Outstanding Directing in a Documentary – Television or Motion Picture

– Samantha Knowles, Yoruba Richen, Geeta Gandbhir, Nadia Hallgren – Black and Missing; HBO

Literary Categories

Outstanding Literary Work – Fiction

– “Long Division” – Kiese Laymon; Simon & Schuster

Outstanding Literary Work – Nonfiction

– “The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story” – Nikole Hannah-Jones; Penguin Random House

Outstanding Literary Work – Debut Author

– “Just As I Am” – Cicely Tyson; Amistad

Outstanding Literary Work – Biography/Autobiography

– “Will” – Will Smith; Penguin Random House

Outstanding Literary Work – Instructional

– “Feeding the Soul (Because It’s My Business)” – Tabitha Brown; HarperCollins Publishers

Outstanding Literary Work – Poetry

– “Perfect Black” – Crystal Wilkinson; University Press of Kentucky

Outstanding Literary Work – Children

– “Stacey’s Extraordinary Words” – Stacey Abrams, Kitt Thomas; HarperCollins

Outstanding Literary Work – Youth/Teens

– “Ace of Spades’ – Faridah *bíké-Íyímídé; Feiwel & Friends / Macmillan

Podcast Categories

Outstanding News and Information Podcast

– Blindspot: Tulsa Burning

Outstanding Lifestyle/Self-Help Podcast

– Two Funny Mamas: Sherri Shepherd & Kym Whitley

Outstanding Society and Culture Podcast

– Jemele Hill is Unbothered

Outstanding Arts and Entertainment Podcast

– Jemele Hill is Unbothered

Social Media Personality of the Year

– @Laronhinesofficial – Laron Hines

