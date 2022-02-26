WEST LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Hundreds of Los Angeles County residents could be seen flooding the streets of West Los Angeles to rally for peace in Ukraine Saturday.

As Ukrainian military attempts to stave off the Russian invasion for the fourth day, people around the world continued to offer their support for Eastern Europeans in any way they can. For the third day in a row, Angelenos gathered in protests around the county, following suit with thousands of others around the nation.

Crowds first met on Thursday in both Studio City and outside of The Federal Building in Westwood, where CBSLA reporters spoke with protestors of both Ukrainian and Russian descent who were adamantly against the war. The oldest Russian Orthodox Church in Southern California also held a prayer service to pray for peace and wisdom for all parties involved.

Again on Friday, protestors gathered on the pier in Santa Monica, where several attendees could be seen holding signs that read “Stop Putin!” “No War in Ukraine” and “Save Ukraine!,” amongst many others.

Saturday saw even more locals hit the streets in West Los Angeles, as all four corners of Santa Monica and Sepulveda Boulevards could be seen flooded with protestors holding similar signs and promoting a similar message – Stand With Ukraine.

They specifically chose the location as it houses one of the offices of Senator Dianne Feinstein, as protestors sought to fulfill demands for financial, military and humanitarian aid for the country of Ukraine. They also called for President Biden and other world leaders to completely cut Russia off in hopes of limiting their access to resources.

One of the event’s organizers, Mariana Boyko, also mentioned that they are hoping for more sanctions for Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“We want to ask the U.S. government to (completely) shut off Russia from the rest of the world,” she said.

Saturday’s rally again saw dozens of emotional Los Angeles locals who formerly called both Ukraine and Russia home, passionately protesting for peace in their beloved homeland.

“We have family and friends, and they are hiding right now. We are worried — that’s why we are here,” Boyko continued.

Another of the many was Pavlo Stoyanovskyy, who said the war doesn’t just affect the two Eastern European countries currently involved.

“it’s not just (a) Ukrainian war,” he said, “it’s war for all European countries.”

Olga Popel, who is also originally from Ukraine, noted what it meant to see so many people — not just those with Eastern European roots — gathering to support their war-torn homelands.

“It’s extremely fulfilling and satisfying to see that we, my family and I, are shared in our emotion and our commitment to democracy and written obligations with many people,” she said.

The group was supposed to start gathering at 1 p.m. Saturday, but that didn’t stop hundreds of attendees from getting there well ahead of schedule, hoping to emphasize the point they were trying to make.

“I’m not Ukrainian, but I have a lot of Ukrainian friends – I support the cause and it’s really a tragedy man,” said Maxmilian Finch, another protestor who took a stand for Ukraine on Saturday.

One woman, originally from Russia, could be seen weeping on one of the street corners. When she was approached, she acknowledged the sad reality that many are currently facing.

“I’m Russian – I’m so ashamed,” Tatiana Charchin said. She also mentioned that despite this, she felt a duty to partake in Saturday’s rally.

“Because we have to stand with Ukraine – all of us.”

CBS reporters reached out to Senator Feinstein’s office for comment, to which they received no response.