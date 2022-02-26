BELL (CBSLA) – County authorities Saturday released the name of the man who was killed in a freeway crash in Bell.
The Los Angeles County Coroner’s office identified Jose Gutierrez, 35, as the man killed in the collision.READ MORE: Gunfire And Explosions Reported In Kyiv As Ukraine's Leader Accuses Putin Of Waging "War Against Europe"
The crash was reported at 2:11 p.m. Feb. 19 on the southbound Long Beach (710) Freeway just north of Florence Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol.READ MORE: Man Killed In Crash Near Dodger Stadium Identified
Witnesses said a gray Honda CRV and a white Honda Civic collided and that a motorcycle rider was down, possibly stuck under a vehicle, the CHP said.MORE NEWS: Lashay Grayes, Mother Of Rialto Teen Involved In Lawsuit Over Violent Arrest, Arrested On Multiple Charges Friday
Gutierrez, who was pronounced dead at the scene, died of blunt force trauma injuries, the coroner’s office said.