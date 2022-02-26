LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — One man was critically injured in a shooting that occurred in Central Los Angeles Saturday evening.
Authorities were dispatched to the scene on East 36th Street at around 6:40 p.m., where they found a 29-year-old male suffering from at least one gunshot wound.
He was transported to a nearby medical center for treatment, and was said to be in critical condition.
The scene reportedly unfolded when the suspect, whom is currently unknown at this point in the investigation, walked up to the victim and shot him.
Investigators with the Los Angeles Police Department were searching for both a motive and the suspect.
