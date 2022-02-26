SANTA PAULA (CBSLA) – Residents of Santa Paula got a shake Saturday evening.
A preliminary earthquake with a 4.1 magnitude rattled Santa Paula, with residents in Ventura County, Simi Valley and as far as Studio City feeling the shake immediately.
The earthquake took place 5.6 miles northwest of Santa Paula at around 5:45 pm, according to a report from the USGS.
The location of the quake took place in the same location as a 3.9 earthquake that rattled Santa Paula on Feb. 11, according to seismologist Dr. Lucy Jones.
M4.1 6 miles NW of Santa Paula tonight is in essentially the same location as the M3.9 on Feb. 11. Both are very deep for southern California. Today's is at 26 km depth. Report what you felt at https://t.co/xESaWbI71R
— Dr. Lucy Jones (@DrLucyJones) February 27, 2022
So far there are no reports of injuries or damage caused by the quake.
