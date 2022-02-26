BREAKING:Battle For Kyiv Continues
CBS News Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
Filed Under:CBS2 News, Earthquake, Santa Paula earthquake, Ventura County

SANTA PAULA (CBSLA) – Residents of Santa Paula got a shake Saturday evening.

A preliminary earthquake with a 4.1 magnitude rattled Santa Paula, with residents in Ventura County, Simi Valley and as far as Studio City feeling the shake immediately.

READ MORE: One Wounded In South LA Shooting

The earthquake took place 5.6 miles northwest of Santa Paula at around 5:45 pm, according to a report from the USGS.

READ MORE: Orange County Sheriff Looking For Man Wanted In Sexual Assault Of Minor

The location of the quake took place in the same location as a 3.9 earthquake that rattled Santa Paula on Feb. 11, according to seismologist Dr. Lucy Jones.

So far there are no reports of injuries or damage caused by the quake.

MORE NEWS: Palmdale Brush Fire Burns Over 60 Acres of Vegetation

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.