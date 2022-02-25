BREAKING:US Will Join European Allies In Sanctioning Putin Personally
CBS News Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
Filed Under:KCAL 9, mission viejo, Stabbing, Trabuco Hills High School

MISSION VIEJO (CBSLA) — Students at Trabuco Hills High School were forced to shelter in place Friday while deputies investigated a stabbing on the Mission Viejo campus.

The stabbing at the school, 27501 Mustang Run, happened at about 2 p.m., according to social media posts from students who were sheltering in place. Deputies were on the scene within minutes.

READ MORE: Firefighters Respond To Hazmat Situation At John Wayne Airport; 3 Employees Evaluated By Paramedics

At least one student was stabbed with an unknown object during a fight and suffered a non-life threatening injury, according to CBS2’s Michele Gile. One male was detained.

READ MORE: Olympic Gold Medalist Nathan Chen To Drop Ceremonial Puck At Friday's Ducks-Kings Game

The ages of the two students involved were not known.

MORE NEWS: Gunfire And Explosions Reported In Kyiv As Ukraine's Leader Accuses Putin Of Waging 'War Against Europe'

This is a breaking news story. More information will be added as it comes in.