MISSION VIEJO (CBSLA) — Students at Trabuco Hills High School were forced to shelter in place Friday while deputies investigated a stabbing on the Mission Viejo campus.
The stabbing at the school, 27501 Mustang Run, happened at about 2 p.m., according to social media posts from students who were sheltering in place. Deputies were on the scene within minutes.
Deputies are on scene at Trabuco Hills High School regarding an assault with a deadly weapon. The school is currently on shelter in place while deputies ensure the campus is safe. At this time, it appears to be an isolated incident and one person has been detained.
At least one student was stabbed with an unknown object during a fight and suffered a non-life threatening injury, according to CBS2's Michele Gile. One male was detained.
This is a breaking news story. More information will be added as it comes in.