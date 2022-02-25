DIAMOND BAR (CBSLA) — A memorial service was held Friday for Los Angeles County Fire Department Capt. Steven McCann, who died on Feb. 9 after suffering a medical emergency while on duty.

L.A. County Supervisor Janice Hahn and county Interim Fire Chief Anthony C. Marrone attended the 10 a.m. memorial at Calvary Chapel Golden Springs in Diamond Bar.

Here this morning with the family, friends, & colleagues of fallen @LACoFd Fire Fighter Steven McCann to celebrate his life & honor his memory. He passed away earlier this month after suffering a medical emergency while on duty & is deeply missed by all who knew and loved him. pic.twitter.com/G0gT93b7KY — Janice Hahn (@SupJaniceHahn) February 25, 2022

“Steven was taken from us much too early,” Marrone told the gathering. “And while we will not be able to see him every day, he will never be erased from our hearts and memories. …

“Our hearts are heavy, as we know he is deeply missed by his loved ones, his colleagues and so many others. He was a beloved father, husband, grandfather, son, brother and friend,” Marrone said.

The service took place a day after colleagues and family members gathered for a flag ceremony in McCann’s memory at Fire Station 166 in El Monte, where McCann had been assigned.

McCann suffered a medical emergency around 9:30 p.m. on Feb. 9.

He was rushed to a hospital, where he passed away. According to Los Angeles County Firefighters IAFF Local 1014, the firefighters’ union, McCann was based out of Fire Station 166 in El Monte.

“It is with the deepest sadness that we announce the active duty death of another one of our brothers, Fire Captain Steven McCann, Fire Station 166/C, Battalion 10,” the union said in a statement. “Captain McCann passed away unexpectedly last night. Our thoughts and prayers are with Steve’s family and friends today.”

“The department extends its heartfelt condolences and sympathies to his family and friends,” LACFD said in its own statement.

A procession took place on Thursday, Feb. 10 to transport McCann’s body from Arcadia to Pomona.

