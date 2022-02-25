BREAKING:US Will Join European Allies In Sanctioning Putin Personally
By CBSLA Staff
Filed Under:KCAL 9, Magic Mountain, six flags magic mountain

VALENCIA (CBSLA) — Six Flags Magic Mountain closed early Friday due to a power outage earlier in the day.

Officials said the park was closed as of 3 p.m. Friday and would remain closed for the rest of the day.

Park officials said it will reopen as scheduled on Saturday.

Visit sixflags.com/magicmountain for park operating dates and times.