VALENCIA (CBSLA) — Six Flags Magic Mountain closed early Friday due to a power outage earlier in the day.
Officials said the park was closed as of 3 p.m. Friday and would remain closed for the rest of the day.
— Six Flags Magic Mountain (@SFMagicMountain) February 25, 2022
Park officials said it will reopen as scheduled on Saturday.
