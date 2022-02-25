BEVERLY HILLS (CBSLA) — Beverly Hills Police are searching for at least one suspect, who was armed with a handgun, for an attempted robbery Friday afternoon.
Police initially believed the crime to be attempted carjacking determined it was an attempted robbery.READ MORE: Arrest Made In San Bernardino Homicide Investigation
According to the Beverly Hills Police Department, received a report of an altercation between three men in the 200 block of South Beverly Drive. They later learned that one of the suspects was armed with a handgun. Police have yet to apprehend any suspects and believe the suspects fled Beverly Hills.READ MORE: Gov. Newsom Ends 12 Emergencies, But Not For COVID
There is no description of the suspect or suspects at this time.
MORE NEWS: Charities Say Financial Donations Are The Best Way To Support Those In Ukraine