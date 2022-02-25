BREAKING:Battle For Kyiv Begins
By CBSLA Staff
Filed Under:Armed Robbery, Attempted Armed Robbery, Beverly Hills

BEVERLY HILLS (CBSLA) — Beverly Hills Police are searching for at least one suspect, who was armed with a handgun, for an attempted robbery Friday afternoon.

Police initially believed the crime to be attempted carjacking determined it was an attempted robbery.

According to the Beverly Hills Police Department, received a report of an altercation between three men in the 200 block of South Beverly Drive. They later learned that one of the suspects was armed with a handgun. Police have yet to apprehend any suspects and believe the suspects fled Beverly Hills.

There is no description of the suspect or suspects at this time.

