LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – One person was found dead after a fire broke out at a motel in Sylmar early Friday morning.
The blaze was reported sometime before 6:15 a.m. at a one-story motel in the 12000 block of San Fernando Road.
According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, crews arrived on scene to find a blaze burning in one of the rooms. They extinguished it in 12 minutes, but also found a person dead on scene.
The victim was not immediately identified.
The cause of the fire is under investigation. The victim’s exact cause of death was also unknown.