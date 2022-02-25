ANAHEIM (CBSLA) — Olympic gold medalist Nathan Chen will drop the ceremonial puck before Friday’s game between the Anaheim Ducks and Los Angeles Kings.
Fellow Olympic skaters Brandon Frazier, Alexa Knierim, Mariah Bell and Michal Brezina will also participate in the ceremony.
The skaters all train at Irvine’s Great Park Ice, owned by Ducks owners Henry and Susan Samueli.
Chen, Frazier and Knierim were members of the U.S. team that won the silver medal in the team event.
