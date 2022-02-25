LINCOLN HEIGHTS (CBSLA) – LAPD released new body-cam footage Friday night showing officers chasing a man with a gun in Lincoln Heights.
The incident took place in January. When officers attempted to talk to Sergio Barretto, he ran from them, fell down, but got up and kept running.
Officers were finally able to catch up with Barretto, but he struggled, making it difficult to get him into handcuffs.
When he broke free and tried to run again, officers used a taser to take him down.
Barretto is now facing multiple felony charges.